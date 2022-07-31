Amaal Abdullah Alsehli, 23, left, and Asra Abdullah Alsehli 24. Photo / NSW Police

The family of two sisters who fled Saudi Arabia reportedly had a strange request for police after the pair were found dead inside a Sydney apartment.

The bodies of 24-year-old Asra Abdullah Alsehli and 23-year-old Amaal Abdullah Alsehli were found at a Canterbury Rd home, near Dibbs St, in the southwest Sydney suburb of Canterbury on June 7, following a concern for welfare report.

So far, the case has left investigators scratching their heads, with both the bodies found in separate bedrooms and no signs of injury.

The cause of death for either woman has not been revealed and the situation is being treated as "suspicious".

In another bizarre twist to the case, The Daily Telegraph has reported that the family of the sisters did not want police releasing images of the women as part of an appeal to the public for help.

Despite the family refusing to give their permission, a coroner investigating their deaths reportedly overruled the decision in order for as much information to be gained about the pair as possible.

The women arrived in Australia in 2017, with police making contact with their family in Saudi Arabia shortly after their deaths.

Investigators previously revealed the family were assisting police with their inquiries and there was "nothing to suggest" that the family were suspects.

It is believed the sisters may have been dead for weeks prior to being discovered, with the alarm only being raised by their landlord after they failed to pay rent.

The Daily Telegraph also revealed their landlord had filed an eviction notice for the pair just weeks before their bodies were discovered.

Investigators were unable to say what the pair did for work, though both have registered ABNs from 2018 to an address in Wetherill Park.

Situation shrouded in mystery

Police are yet to receive the toxicology results or coroner's report, with Ms Allcroft saying the fact that their bodies were "there for some time" made matters "problematic".

"Detectives are interested in speaking with anyone who may have seen or who may have information about the women's movements in the days and weeks prior to their deaths – which we believe occurred in early May," Ms Allcroft said.

"Extensive inquiries have been made by Strike Force Woolbird detectives; however, we have been unable to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Asra and Amaal's death."

Ms Allcroft said police still didn't know a lot of information about the sisters, adding that they seemed to "keep to themselves".

"The Burwood community is a small and close community, and we hope that someone may be able to assist our investigators – either through sightings, or those who knew the sisters and may have some information on their movements prior to their death," she said.

The horror situation has rocked neighbours, despite many telling 7 News that the sisters mostly kept to themselves so they didn't know them very well.

"The fact they were left there for that long, you know, it is just very, very sad," one neighbour said,

Another said they "felt a bit scared" knowing such a horrible thing had happened right near their home.

'Something felt off' in past welfare check

The welfare check in June which led police to discover the women's bodies was not the first time officers have been called to the sisters' home.

Police previously attended the unit in mid-March after a call from the building manager.

"I believe food had been left out in the common areas and he contacted police as he was concerned for their welfare," Ms Allcroft said.

Ms Allcroft said at the time the girls "appeared to be fine" and "no issues" were raised during that visit, with no further action taken by police.

The Daily Mail reported a source claimed the women were "timid" during the welfare check and at first refused to let police enter the apartment.

The source claimed when they let the officers inside they huddled together in a far corner of the unit while police asked them questions about their wellbeing.

"They were stand-offish and didn't really want to talk," the source claimed.