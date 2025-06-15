Pheobe Bishop's last TikTok was a conversation with her younger self. Photo / Facebook
Seventeen-year-old Pheobe Bishop was allegedly murdered by her housemates, James Wood and Tanika Bromley.
Bishop’s remains were found weeks later in Good Night Scrub National Park, Queensland.
Her disappearance sparked a large search; her housemates have been charged and will return to court in August.
Queensland teenager Pheobe Bishop had been separated from her boyfriend by a tragedy in the young man’s life before her alleged murder, it has been reported.
Pheobe, 17, was allegedly killed by her housemates last month. Remains that police found weeks later in bushland are suspected to be the teenager’s.
She was last seen on her way to Bundaberg Airport to fly to Western Australia to visit her boyfriend, with her disappearance sparking a huge search effort in the region.
Her boyfriend has been identified by The Daily Mail as 18-year-old Levi, with the young man’s father Rick telling the outlet he was forced to move with his children to Western Australia after Levi’s mother was killed in a car crash.
“They would video chat all night, every night, falling asleep - and then they would tell each other who was sleep-talking the next day.
“It was a bit cute.”
Phoebe and Levi were going to go camping on WA’s south coast, and the young man had splurged on a gift for his girlfriend.
“Levi had bought Pheobe a Canon camera worth A$1000 because she wanted to get into photography,” Rick said.
“He had planned a trip to Esperance in WA, camping on the beach with Pheobe.
“They were both really excited about that.
“It’s so heartbreaking, seeing what could have been a beautiful future together shattered into pieces.”
The tragic new details have been revealed before Pheobe’s friends and community driving a memorial convoy through the town of Gin Gin on Sunday.
“Anyone that knew Phee knew she loved the outdoors - she got her passion for cars from her poppy and dad, and her passion for 4x4ing and camping from me and her brothers,” Pheobe’s mother Kylie Johnson posted online.