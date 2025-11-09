‘Tragic’: Queensland crash leaves mother and daughter dead, police appeal for vehicle sightings

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. Photo / Queensland Police Service
A man is in custody after a horror crash that killed his partner and her 10-year-old daughter, with police releasing images of the vehicles involved as they appeal for information.
The 30-year-old woman was travelling in a white Toyota Land Cruiser with her four children when their car collided witha black Nissan Maxima at Doomadgee – a small town in outback Queensland – about 6.30am on Friday.
The Land Cruiser rolled in the crash. The woman died at the scene, and her 10-year-old daughter was rushed to Doomadgee Hospital but also died.
The three other children – a 1-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy – were taken to hospital.
One child is in a critical condition, while another is stable and the third suffered only minor injuries.
Mt Isa District Acting Superintendent Paul Austin said the images were vital to helping police piece together the events leading up to the crash.
“What occurred on Friday is nothing short of a tragedy, and our officers are dedicated to thoroughly investigating what has occurred, as well as working with the Doomadgee community,” Superintendent Austin said.
“The images of these vehicles are confronting - however, we hope that they can assist our inquiries into this matter and help our officers better understand what has occurred.
“We appeal to anyone who may have seen these vehicles in the days or hours before Friday - or may have had interactions with their occupants - to contact Doomadgee or Mount Isa Police, as well as Crime Stoppers or Policelink.”
Both vehicles have been taken to Mount Isa for examination.
Investigators are continuing to explore several lines of inquiry, including the potential role of domestic violence.
“We’re looking at everything,” Superintendent Austin said.
“As you can imagine, it’s certainly a tragic event.
“The investigation must be methodical and comprehensive.”