‘Tragic’: Queensland crash leaves mother and daughter dead, police appeal for vehicle sightings

Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash. Photo / Queensland Police Service

A man is in custody after a horror crash that killed his partner and her 10-year-old daughter, with police releasing images of the vehicles involved as they appeal for information.

The 30-year-old woman was travelling in a white Toyota Land Cruiser with her four children when their car collided with a black Nissan Maxima at Doomadgee – a small town in outback Queensland – about 6.30am on Friday.

The Land Cruiser rolled in the crash. The woman died at the scene, and her 10-year-old daughter was rushed to Doomadgee Hospital but also died.

The three other children – a 1-year-old boy, a 3-year-old girl and a 4-year-old boy – were taken to hospital.

One child is in a critical condition, while another is stable and the third suffered only minor injuries.