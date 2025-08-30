Despite the hefty daily pay, he went on to say that one of the biggest challenges of running his business is “finding reliable boys”.

“They all like getting on the piss and the booger sugar and certain things like that,” he said.

Chris Wedge said it can be hard to find reliable staff in 2025. Photo / Facebook

The tradie boss said he isn’t too fussy when it comes to hiring staff, he is just looking for people who are prepared to work hard.

“If you have got the guts and you can do it, sweet, you can hang around,” he said.

“Just be a tradesman if you’re a tradesman, you’re sweet. Everyone’s welcome to that sort of money, mate.”

The tradie’s comments sparked a significant online conversation, with some people arguing he should be paying more and others claiming his comments prove that young people don’t want to work hard.

“That is not really enough for such hard work,” one argued.

“We have bred the laziest generation ever,” another complained.

“Get a reliable girl/woman then,” someone else suggested.

“Stop advertising for boys and employ men,” another advised.

Chris Wedge says that as long as you work hard, you’ll be sweet. Photo / Facebook

The tradie’s comments kicked off a debate about hard work. Photo / TikTok

Someone else argued that anyone saying it wasn’t enough money proved that Aussies don’t want to “work hard” anymore.

“Stop hiring Australians, they’re the laziest, most incompetent people on the planet. Disgusting,” one said.

Meanwhile, another argued the comments didn’t ring true because they knew heaps of “sober concreters” who would work if the money was right.

While one social media user claimed they knew many tradies who drank too much but were still great workers.

The average Aussie earns just over A$100k a year. Photo / Getty Images

The concreter’s A$600 a day claim is undoubtedly more than most people earn as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported the average annual salary is A$104,520.

According to job search platform Seek, the average annual salary for a concreter in Australia is about A$80,000 to A$95,000 per year.

The average wage varies depending on the state you’re in. For instance, in Western Australia, the average salary is A$92,000, but in Victoria, it is A$97,000.

In South Australia, the average salary is A$85,000, and in Canberra, it is A$80,000. Meanwhile, in Queensland, the amount is A$77,000, and in NSW, it is A$70,000.

