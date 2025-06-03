Trade war cuts global economic growth outlook: OECD

It said “substantial increases” in trade barriers, tighter financial conditions, weaker business and consumer confidence, and heightened policy uncertainty will all have “marked adverse effects on growth” if they persist.
The OECD downgraded its 2025 growth forecast for the United States from 2.2% to 1.6%.
The world’s biggest economy is expected to slow further next year to 1.5%.
Trump, who has insisted that the tariffs would spark a manufacturing revival and restore a US economic “Golden Age”, posted on his Truth Social platform before the OECD report’s publication: “Because of Tariffs, our Economy is BOOMING!”
The OECD holds a ministerial meeting in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday.
US and EU trade negotiators are expected to hold talks on the sidelines of the gathering after Trump threatened to hit the European Union with 50% tariffs.
The Group of Seven advanced economies is also holding a meeting focused on trade.
“For everyone, including the United States, the best option is that countries sit down and get an agreement,” OECD chief economist Alvaro Pereira said in an interview with AFP.
“Avoiding further trade fragmentation is absolutely key in the next few months and years,” Pereira said.
Trump imposed in April a baseline tariff of 10% on imports from around the world.
He unveiled higher tariffs on dozens of countries but has paused them until July to allow time for negotiations.
The US President has also imposed 25% tariffs on cars and now plans to raise those on steel and aluminium to 50% on Wednesday.
US slowdown
In the OECD report, Pereira warned that “weakened economic prospects will be felt around the world, with almost no exception”.