Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Trade war cuts global economic growth outlook: OECD

By Ali Bekhtaoui
AFP·
4 mins to read

Business with 2degrees. Video Herald NOW

The OECD slashed its annual global growth forecast on Tuesday, warning that US President Donald Trump’s tariffs blitz would stifle the world economy – hitting the United States especially hard.

After 3.3% growth last year, the world economy is now expected to expand by a “modest” 2.9% in 2025 and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business