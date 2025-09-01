Speaking to 7News, he said he was the founder of the group Australian Preppers, which has 40,000 members and chiefly shares advice about hunting and self-sustaining practices.

He told the outlet that Freeman was one of the Facebook group’s members.

“It’s not right at all,” he said.

“I’ve never met him, not at all. He was a member of the group.”

Mallett was bailed and is expected in court on October 3.

Overnight, armoured police vehicles entered Mount Buffalo National Park as the manhunt for the alleged cop killer enters its seventh day.

Freeman fled into dense bushland after he allegedly shot dead two police officers and wounded a third at Porepunkah – a rural area in Victoria’s northeast – on Tuesday.

Hundreds of police officers have been deployed in the search for the self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, who is believed to be heavily armed and possess an extensive knowledge of the area’s bushland.

Bulletproof Bearcat police vehicles entered Mount Buffalo National Park overnight.

It comes after police confirmed the established no-fly zone would be extended until 11.30pm on Tuesday, September 2 for “safety reasons”.

The directive applies to all aircraft, including drones.

“Given the suspect in this matter is heavily armed, this condition has been granted due to the risk to aircraft and drones, as well as potential implications associated with the suspect tracking police movements based off media coverage,” a Victoria Police spokesman said.

Senior Constable Vadim De Waart was killed in the line of duty. Photo / Victoria Police

Police set up public information kiosk

Police have set up an information desk in the nearby town of Bright in the ongoing search for Freeman.

Victoria Police have cautioned media to stay away from the information caravan so members of the public are not deterred.

“Victoria Police has set up an information caravan in Bright as part of the ongoing search for Desmond Freeman (Filby),” a police spokesman said on Monday.

“The bus is outside the church in Ireland Street and will be manned by police during the day, every day.

“Locals and people within the community are encouraged to drop by and have a chat.

“We want to encourage the community to come forward and share any information they have.

“It is also a place they can speak to police about any concerns.”

This comes as police have moved their operating hub from a winery just outside Porepunkah to a government building in Bright, about 10km from the fatal shooting.

Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson also died in the attack. Photo / Victoria Police

Wife pleads for surrender

Freeman’s wife issued a statement on Sunday, pleading with her husband to organise a surrender plan with police.

Amalia Freeman expressed “deep sorrow for the loss of the lives of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim De Waart”.

“We echo the requests of the Victoria Police for the swift and safe conclusion of this tragedy,” Freeman said.

“I lend my full support to Victoria Police in their search for my husband and will co-operate with Victoria Police in anyway that I can.

“Please Dezi, if you see or hear this, call triple-0 and arrange a surrender plan with the police.”

She also urged anyone who may be helping her husband to contact police.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.