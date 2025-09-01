Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

‘Toys’: Steve Mallett lashes out after arrest in Dezi Freeman manhunt

news.com.au
4 mins to read

Alleged cop killer Dezi Bird Freeman.

Alleged cop killer Dezi Bird Freeman.

A 61-year-old man has lashed out after being arrested about 5km from where Dezi Freeman allegedly shot dead two police officers and wounded a third.

Officers seized weapons and an amount of marijuana when they searched a Bright home in Victoria’s northeast on Friday, as the manhunt for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save