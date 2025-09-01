“I’ve never met him, not at all. He was a member of the group.”
Mallett was bailed and is expected in court on October 3.
Overnight, armoured police vehicles entered Mount Buffalo National Park as the manhunt for the alleged cop killer enters its seventh day.
Freeman fled into dense bushland after he allegedly shot dead two police officers and wounded a third at Porepunkah – a rural area in Victoria’s northeast – on Tuesday.
Hundreds of police officers have been deployed in the search for the self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, who is believed to be heavily armed and possess an extensive knowledge of the area’s bushland.
Bulletproof Bearcat police vehicles entered Mount Buffalo National Park overnight.
It comes after police confirmed the established no-fly zone would be extended until 11.30pm on Tuesday, September 2 for “safety reasons”.
The directive applies to all aircraft, including drones.
“Given the suspect in this matter is heavily armed, this condition has been granted due to the risk to aircraft and drones, as well as potential implications associated with the suspect tracking police movements based off media coverage,” a Victoria Police spokesman said.
Police set up public information kiosk
Police have set up an information desk in the nearby town of Bright in the ongoing search for Freeman.