Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Town in eastern Germany is testing how to reverse population decline, 35 years after reunification

Kate Brady
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

A mural in Eisenhuttenstadt titled 'Work for Peace,' an example of the enormous mosaics that were a common feature of public art in former East Germany. Photo / Kate Brady, The Washington Post

A mural in Eisenhuttenstadt titled 'Work for Peace,' an example of the enormous mosaics that were a common feature of public art in former East Germany. Photo / Kate Brady, The Washington Post

Back behind the Iron Curtain, when the town of Eisenhuttenstadt, 120km southeast of Berlin, was called Stalinstadt, it was meant to be a blueprint for utopian life in Communist East Germany - a model socialist city built around a steelworks.

Today, East Germany is no longer its own country

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save