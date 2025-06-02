Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World
Updated

Tourists flee Mt Etna as volcano erupts in Sicily

By Nick Squires
Daily Telegraph UK·
3 mins to read

Tour groups were forced to flee Mt Etna when the volcano erupted. Video / AFP

Tourists were forced to flee Mt Etna as the volcano erupted, sending a giant plume of ash more than 6500m high.

Video footage showed tour groups rushing away from the eruption of the volcano in Sicily – one of the most active in Europe.

Other images showed tourists calmly photographing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World