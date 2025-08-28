NZ Herald Morning News Update | Air New Zealand profits drop 13.7% & New findings could change how we treat obesity.

Tourists at risk of deportation as Singapore cracks down on drug-laced vapes

Singapore is cracking down on vaping as the government responds to a health epidemic of drug-laced “k-pods”.

According to the Straits Times, the new laws will come into effect on September 1, introducing bigger fines, tougher penalties and state-mandated rehabilitation for vapers.

Tourists and expats will be subject to the penalties, and risk being deported if they are repeatedly caught using or supplying vapes.

Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said “some leniency will be exercised for young persons, foreigners if they are on long-term passes for the first time. [For] second time [offenders]...they will have to leave”.

The crackdown follows growing concerns about the use of drug-infused vapes, the BBC reports.