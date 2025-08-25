Advertisement
Tourist footage suggests North Korea is taking inspiration from the West

By Jiawei Wang and Choe Sang-Hun
New York Times·
7 mins to read

North Korea opened Wonsan Kalma resort, aiming to boost tourism with Russian guests. Photo / AFP

North Korea is taking inspiration from the West.

In Pyongyang, elites drink coffee at a fake Starbucks and pay by mobile phone.

About 160km away on the east coast, a seaside resort that’s a pet project of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, is stocked with foreign beers

