Tourist drinks from grave offering, Australian embassy issues warning

AFP
3 mins to read

The Australian Embassy in Japan warned travellers after Lochie Jones drank an offering at a burial site. Photo / Getty Images

The Australian Embassy in Japan issued a warning to travellers to behave themselves after an Instagrammer drank offerings from a Japanese burial site, provoking widespread anger online.

In the most recent example of fame-seeking foreigners riling locals, Lochie Jones – reportedly an Australian tourist – posted a clip of himself

