Multiple people have been killed and others injured after a tour bus carrying passengers home from a trip to Niagara Falls crashed in New York state.

Police said many of the passengers heading home to New York City were of Indian, Chinese and Filipino descent.

State police spokesman James O’Callaghan told reporters the bus had travelled to Niagara Falls, on the border with Canada, for a day of sightseeing, and was heading back home at the time of the accident east of Buffalo.

“For unknown reasons, the vehicle lost control, went into the median, overcorrected and ended up in the ditch,” O’Callaghan said.

“This bus was going full speed. It did not hit any other vehicle.”