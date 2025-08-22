Advertisement
Updated

Tour bus crash in New York state leaves multiple dead, several injured

AFP
2 mins to read

The tour bus was carrying passengers home after a trip to Niagara Falls when it crashed. Video / AFP

Multiple people have been killed and others injured after a tour bus carrying passengers home from a trip to Niagara Falls crashed in New York state.

Police said many of the passengers heading home to New York City were of Indian, Chinese and Filipino descent.

State police spokesman James O’Callaghan

