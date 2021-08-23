Voyager 2021 media awards
'Totally surprising and rather horrifying': Giant tortoises eat baby birds

4 minutes to read
Turns out that giant tortoises are less herbivorous than we assumed. Photo / Anna Zora, Frégate Island Foundation via The New York Times

New York Times
By: Jason Bittel

For the first time, scientists in the Seychelles captured footage of one of the hulking reptiles stalking and killing a helpless chick.

It may be time to retire the phrase "gentle giant."

Researchers in the

