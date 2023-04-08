Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

‘Total distrust’: The rise of the Russian informers

Financial Times
By Polina Ivanova
8 mins to read
Two weeks after the start of the invasion, Russia's president Vladimir Putin told the Russian people that "a natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country". Photo / Getty Images

Two weeks after the start of the invasion, Russia's president Vladimir Putin told the Russian people that "a natural and necessary self-cleansing of society will only strengthen our country". Photo / Getty Images

Teachers, neighbours and even family members are turning to Soviet-style denunciations in wartime Russia.

Varya Galkina, a smart and studious 10-year-old, began getting into trouble with her schoolteachers in Moscow last September, a few weeks

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World