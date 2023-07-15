Torrential rain in South Korea leaves 26 dead in landslides and floods

Rescue workers search for people in houses collapsed following a landslide in Yecheon, South Korea. Photo / AP

Days of heavy rain in South Korea have left at least 26 people dead and 10 others missing in landslides, floods and other incidents, the government said.

The 26 fatalities were reported, all in the central and southeastern regions, the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said in a report.

An earlier ministry report said five people died after landslides caused by torrential downpours buried their houses. Two others also died in landslide-related incidents. But the latest ministry report didn’t explain the cause of deaths for the additional fatalities.

Ministry officials said torrential rains have also left 10 people missing, and 13 others injured.

South Korea has been pounded by heavy rains since July 9. The ministry report said the rainfall had forced about 5570 people to evacuate and left 25,470 households without electricity in the past several days. It said more than 4200 people remained in temporary shelters.

A flooded park along the Geum River due to heavy rain in Sejong, South Korea. Photo / AP

Also Saturday, 20 flights were cancelled, and the country’s regular train service and some of its bullet trains were suspended, the ministry said. It said nearly 200 roads remained closed.

South Korea’s weather agency said some parts of the country will continue to receive heavy rain until Sunday. President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was visiting Ukraine, asked Prime Minister Han Duck-soo to mobilise all available resources to respond to the disaster, according to Yoon’s office.

Central regions received the largest rainfall, with more than 600 millimetres in the city of Gongju and the county of Cheongyang since July 9, respectively.