Tornado kills six, injures hundreds as it destroys southern Brazil town

Daniel Castellano with Lucia Lacurcia in Rio de Janeiro
AFP·
3 mins to read

A tornado killed at least six people and injured about 750 as it destroyed most of a town in southern Brazil. The twister flipped cars like toys and wrecked buildings in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, a town of 14,000 people in Parana state, officials said. Photo / Daniel Castellano, AFP

A tornado killed at least six people and injured about 750 as it destroyed most of a town in southern Brazil, authorities said.

The twister on Friday evening (local time) flipped cars like toys and wrecked buildings in Rio Bonito do Iguacu, a town of 14,000 people in Parana state,

