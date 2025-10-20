Advertisement
Tornado kills one, injures four people, and topples construction cranes near Paris

A collapsed crane which fell during high winds in Ermont, Val-d'Oise, today in France. One person was killed and four others were seriously injured. Photo / Handout, Syndicat Alliance Police Nationale, AFP

A tornado tore through districts north of Paris today, toppling three construction cranes that killed one person and left four others with critical injuries, authorities said.

The town of Ermont, France, about 20km northeast of Paris, was worst hit by the sudden twister that caused damage across about 10

