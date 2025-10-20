A collapsed crane which fell during high winds in Ermont, Val-d'Oise, today in France. One person was killed and four others were seriously injured. Photo / Handout, Syndicat Alliance Police Nationale, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Tornado kills one, injures four people, and topples construction cranes near Paris

A collapsed crane which fell during high winds in Ermont, Val-d'Oise, today in France. One person was killed and four others were seriously injured. Photo / Handout, Syndicat Alliance Police Nationale, AFP

A tornado tore through districts north of Paris today, toppling three construction cranes that killed one person and left four others with critical injuries, authorities said.

The town of Ermont, France, about 20km northeast of Paris, was worst hit by the sudden twister that caused damage across about 10 districts.

Regional prosecutor Guirec Le Bras told AFP one 23-year-old construction worker was killed on a building site and 10 people had been injured with four in critical condition.

The tornado toppled cranes and tore off building roofs, authorities said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said on the X platform that it had been a storm of “rare intensity”.