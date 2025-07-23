The UK Supreme Court overturned the convictions of Tom Hayes and Carlo Palombo for Libor manipulation. Photo / Getty Images

The UK Supreme Court on Wednesday overturned the conviction of two former financial traders jailed for manipulating the Libor interest rate benchmark.

In a written judgment, the UK’s highest court said that due to errors in the way the jury had been directed, the convictions of Tom Hayes and Carlo Palombo were “unsafe and cannot stand”.

Manipulation of the London Inter-Bank Offered Rate (Libor) and its euro equivalent, Euribor, occurred in the lead-up to and following the 2008 global financial crisis.

The international scandal it created led to prison sentences and massive fines for major banks.

The Libor was long a benchmark inter-bank rate in the financial world, impacting an enormous range of financial products in Britain and beyond, before being abolished at the end of last year following numerous scandals.