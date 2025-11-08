Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies aged 68 after cancer battle

Daily Telegraph UK
3 mins to read

Quentin Willson was one of the original Top Gear presenters. Photo / Getty Images

Quentin Willson was one of the original Top Gear presenters. Photo / Getty Images

Quentin Willson, the former Top Gear and Fifth Gear television presenter, has died aged 68 after a short battle with lung cancer.

Willson co-hosted the original version of with Jeremy Clarkson from 1991 and, after the format was cancelled in 2001, left the BBC to present Channel 5’s rival motoring

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save