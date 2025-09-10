Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother calls system ‘broken’ after father’s early release

By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

NZ Herald Afternoon News Update | Questions remain over Tom Phillips' children. ANZ restructure coming to NZ? Geothermal exploration to begin as the government disagrees.

The birth father of abused boy Tony Hudgell has been released from a British prison after serving six years of his 10-year sentence.

The Sun reports Anthony Smith, 54, was released from prison on September 8, subject to strict GPS monitoring conditions.

He was convicted of two child abuse charges

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save