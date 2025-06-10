In 2022, Felton told the Times’ T2 magazine: “No one has single-handedly done more for bringing joy to so many different generations”.

The actor has now been dragged on social media for his most recent remarks, with many calling his answer “atrocious” and “disappointing” as he seemingly turned a “blind eye” to the controversy.

“This is what privilege looks like, and we shouldn’t ignore how much harm looking the other way because things don’t affect us directly does,” one tweeted on X, formerly Twitter, as another wrote, “That’s the problem ain’t it, people not caring about issues that don’t ‘impact them’.”

“So he’s saying he’s choosing to actively ignore the lives of queer people that are being endangered by Rowling’s views because ... *checks notes* he gets money and chances to travel? Sure, that’s TOTALLY more important than literal lives and rights being denied!” another post read.

Yet another tweeted: “Imagine being so desperate for a career that you are willing to turn a blind eye to bigotry.”

However, others praised the actor for his support of Rowling.

“Thank goodness someone in that franchise learned not to bite the hand that feeds him,” one tweeted. Another added: “The fact that Felton remained so cheerful/loyal about the series where he plays the villainous punching bag and the main three became so jaded and separated from what gave them their current lives shows God still has a sense of humour.”

Indeed, Felton’s past and recent comments are in complete contrast to “the main three” Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who have publicly criticised Rowling’s transphobic views.

In 2020, Radcliffe condemned Rowling for attacking the transgender community, saying he was “compelled to say something” as he did not agree with her views.

“Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people,” he tweeted at the time.

Watson was just as vocal, tweeting: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.”

As for Grint, he released a statement at the time, saying: “I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men.”

There’s no love lost between Rowling and the trio. In March, she took a dig at the stars while replying to a fan on X who asked, “What actor/actress instantly ruins a movie for you?” Rowling responded with a not-so-cryptic remark.

“Three guesses ... sorry, that was irresistible,” she tweeted with three laughing emojis.

The author was first accused of transphobia when she fired off a tweet about women and menstruation in 2020.

Rowling was set off by the phrasing of a headline in an opinion piece about healthcare equality, titled: “Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate”.

“‘People who menstruate’. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people,” she tweeted in 2020. “Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?”

She caused further outrage with subsequent remarks over the years, one of which she claimed transgender kids do not exist.

“There are no trans kids,” she tweeted. “No child is ‘born in the wrong body’.”