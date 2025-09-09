Green areas in the city feel like small reprieves, he explained, and offer cooler air.
“It’s like a desert where you find these oases,” he said.
Kureyama, 40, notes that more developments now try to incorporate greenery. “It’s about making the city, and our wellbeing, coexist with nature,” Kureyama said.
One example is KITTE Garden, a rooftop park above a shopping complex. Lawns and views of Tokyo Station, a major railway terminal, invite visitors to pause and reconnect with nature.
Public gardens and museums’ courtyards scattered across the city can also offer a break from the crowded streets.
The Nezu Museum, in Tokyo’s vibrant Aoyama district, is renowned for its collection of traditional Japanese and East Asian art, its modern architecture designed by Kengo Kuma and a serene garden featuring bamboo-lined pathways and teahouses.
The museum’s entrance hall is a popular escape, and its garden feels worlds away from the city.
Once a quiet place where locals came to appreciate the art, the Nezu Museum has become a popular tourist attraction, said Junko Tokoro, who works in communications at the museum.
Staff members encourage visitors to maintain a peaceful atmosphere by refraining from taking pictures inside the gallery and keeping their voices low.
In some venues – bookstores, reading rooms, small listening bars – silence is favoured.
At the book cafe R-za Dokushokan, near a busy shopping street, silence is a commodity hidden on a second floor.
To find it, customers climb a narrow stairwell to reach an arrow-shaped sign that reads: “This is a place to spend time quietly. Talking is not allowed.”
The owner, Taiki Watanabe, 55, opened the cafe in 2008. He said he wanted people to have a moment to have a conversation with themselves.
“Such conversations are born naturally in moments of stillness,” Watanabe said.
The place is filled with old furniture, books and lush plants, and the only sounds are ambient.
“These organic elements give visitors the feeling of being deep in a forest, far removed from the real world,” Watanabe said.
Members of the coworking space and gallery Midori.so, in the Nakameguro district, may not experience the quiet of the forest, but their office feels like it’s encased inside of one, as the building is enveloped in thick ivy.
The building’s previous owner, Tomomochi Suga, lived there with his mother and became reclusive after she died. Ivy began to creep up the building, and he let it take over.
When one of Midori.so’s founding members, Tomoji Oya, 42, and his colleagues asked to lease it, they promised to create community and bring in young, creative people.
The collective now includes Japanese and international members, each of whom was interviewed before joining.
“Good vibes only,” Oya said, smiling.
For him, the space feels like a chinju no mori – the sacred grove traditionally surrounding a Shinto shrine. The grove was a place where outsiders or wanderers could find refuge.
Tokyo’s crowded streets and stations can be overwhelming at times.
Yet, Abe, the architect and professor, believes the city’s genius lies in its balance – blending tradition with modern life and connecting people to something larger.
“It shows how people can live peacefully even in the most intense environments,” he said.