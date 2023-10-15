Nico standing by the balcony. Photo / Handout

A heartbroken US couple have spoken out after their 1-year-old son died after a fall from a hotel balcony, sharing a chilling final photo that shows how easily his death could have been avoided.

Nico Carter was on a holiday to Mexico with his parents James Carter and Anastasia Duboshina when he fell nine storeys from the balcony at the Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta hotel.

His parents were there as he fell, watching as he tumbled through a window with a missing panel.

They have now filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hyatt Hotels, accusing the company of misconduct and negligence.

“I relive it every day,” James Carter told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“I was standing right there watching him fall nine storeys. It’s awful.”

The glass sliding doors led to a narrow balcony, where one panel of glass was missing. Photo / Handout

Nico was playing on the narrow balcony moments before his death in October 2021.

It was lined with glass panels but one was missing, with the family’s lawsuit claiming there were no cones, tape or warnings.

“Our boy’s death was so senseless and so completely preventable,” Duboshina said.

“We want justice.

“Because no parent should go through what we’re going through. It’s so painful.”

Their lawsuit claims that the “danger was invisible” and details the horrifying moment that Nico fell.

“Anastasia walked out of the hotel room door to let James and Nico know she was ready when she suddenly heard a horrible scream from her husband.

“Nico had stepped onto the balcony between the open sliding door and the part of the railing that was missing the panel and plunged more than 100 feet below to a concrete deck area.”

“In a fraction of a second, my life went from being everything to nothing,” Duboshina told the Union-Tribune.

“Hopefully, maybe, by filing this lawsuit, if we prevent one death of another child, the mission is accomplished. Our child didn’t die for nothing.”

A spokesperson for Hyatt Hotels said it was company policy not to comment on pending litigation but said: “The safety and security of guests continues to be our highest priority, and our hearts remain with the family following this unimaginable loss.”