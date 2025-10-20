Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

To some, Marwan Barghouti is a Palestinian Mandela. To others he is a militant mastermind in waiting

Adrian Blomfield
Daily Telegraph UK·
9 mins to read

Israel’s most influential Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti remains both a symbol and a controversy. Photo / Getty Images

Israel’s most influential Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti remains both a symbol and a controversy. Photo / Getty Images

Marwan Barghouti was already viewed as the world’s most important prisoner before he was allegedly beaten by Israeli guards last month.

For many Palestinians, he has long represented their best chance of achieving a state of their own.

A significant number of Israelis – particularly those officials who have

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save