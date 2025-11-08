Advertisement
To combat a surge in online scams, Singapore has turned to caning fraudsters

Niha Masih
Washington Post·
2 mins to read

In Singapore, about 65 offences are punished with mandatory caning, including robbery. Photo / Unsplash

To combat a surge in modern-day online scams, Singapore has turned to a punishment from the past: caning.

This past week, Singapore’s Parliament amended criminal law in the city-state to introduce caning as a penalty for scammers and scam mules after tens of thousands of scams resulting in nearly US$385

