In Singapore, about 65 offences are punished with mandatory caning, including robbery. Photo / Unsplash

To combat a surge in online scams, Singapore has turned to caning fraudsters

In Singapore, about 65 offences are punished with mandatory caning, including robbery. Photo / Unsplash

To combat a surge in modern-day online scams, Singapore has turned to a punishment from the past: caning.

This past week, Singapore’s Parliament amended criminal law in the city-state to introduce caning as a penalty for scammers and scam mules after tens of thousands of scams resulting in nearly US$385 million in losses were reported in the first half of this year alone.

“Offenders who commit scams, defined as cheating mainly by means of remote communication, will be punished with at least six strokes of the cane,” Sim Ann, senior minister of state for foreign affairs and home affairs, said in a statement.

The mandatory punishment could go up to 24 strokes, local media reported.

Scams are the most prevalent type of crime in Singapore, accounting for 60% of all reported offences in recent years, the Government says, and causing billions of dollars in losses.