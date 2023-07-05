Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, 19, are seen just before they boarded the Titan submersible.

Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman, 19, are seen just before they boarded the Titan submersible.

The final image of the father and son who died during an expedition to the Titanic wreckage has been released.

The photo shows Pakistani British billionaire Shahzada Dawood and Suleman, 19, before they boarded the Titan submersible.

It is the last image taken of the pair, the New York Post reports.

They were among the five passengers on board.

Shahzada Dawood’s wife, Christine, and daughter Alina, 17, were on the submersible’s mothership, Polar Prince, to wave goodbye to them.

The Dawood family released another photo of Shahzada and Suleman embracing each other on a bed, presumably on the Polar Prince.

Shahzada and Suleman on the Titan's mothership.

Christine Dawood told the BBC Suleman had ambitions of solving the Rubik’s Cube 3700 metres below the sea to break a world record.

“I really, really miss them,” she told a broadcaster.

Businessman Hamish Harding, former French navy officer Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Oceangate company CEO Stockton Rush also lost their lives.















