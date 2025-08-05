Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Titanic sub tragedy: Report reveals OceanGate safety lapses

By Daniel Stublen
AFP·
3 mins to read

The US Coast Guard report blamed OceanGate’s safety protocol failures and design flaws for the Titan submersible’s deadly implosion. Photo / AFP

The US Coast Guard report blamed OceanGate’s safety protocol failures and design flaws for the Titan submersible’s deadly implosion. Photo / AFP

Multiple failures to follow standard safety protocol led to the deadly implosion of a private submersible visiting the Titanic wreckage in 2023, according to a final report published on Tuesday.

The US Coast Guard investigation outlined a litany of issues with operator OceanGate’s conduct, as well as design flaws in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save