Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev arrested in Georgia after Interpol request

AFP
3 mins to read

Simon Leviev, known as 'The Tinder Swindler', was arrested in Georgia at Interpol's request. Photo / Getty Images

Simon Leviev, known as 'The Tinder Swindler', was arrested in Georgia at Interpol's request. Photo / Getty Images

Two victims of Israeli fraudster Simon Leviev, made famous by the Netflix show The Tinder Swindler, today told AFP that they were glad to learn of his arrest in Georgia.

Leviev, 34, whose real name is Shimon Yehuda Hayut, rose to notoriety after investigative reports and media coverage exposed

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save