Between 2017 and 2019, Leviev allegedly used the dating app Tinder to pose as a wealthy heir and trick women into advancing him large sums of money, which he never repaid.

His scheme became one of the most notorious examples of “catfishing” – creating a false online persona to lure victims into emotional and financial entanglements.

Fjellhoy said that she was “super relieved” that he had been arrested even though she was frustrated it had taken so long.

“I get this sense of calm because I know that I am being protected. I know future victims are being protected, but as well, you’re angry on that it had to take this amount of time and the amount of victims that we know have been accumulated,” she said.

Sjoholm, now 38, said she met Leviev on Tinder in March 2018.

They rapidly became friends and within a few months he was defrauding her, she said.

In total, she handed over more than 600,000 kronor ($108,553) to him, which he never paid back.

His arrest “is a win”, Sjoholm said. “Thank you to the country that issued the international arrest warrant.”

Sjoholm added that she had bounced back from the dark chapter, describing a “very happy family life”.

“I was so devastated back in 2018, 2019. And to stand here today... and just be so happy... It’s incredible,” she said.

She has since become involved in the fight against financial fraud and advocates for better regulation of the use of artificial intelligence in deepfakes.

“We need to see [fraud] as more than just a money loss. We need to see it as the emotional abuse that these victims live through,” she said, calling for better protection of victims.

Sjoholm said she is ready to testify against Leviev in the event of a trial and has filed police complaints against him in Sweden and the Netherlands.

-Agence France-Presse