Trump said of the first picture: “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.

“Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

By contrast, the most recent portrait is eye-to-eye with the President, who appears to have strategically placed his hands over his neck.

The latest photo shows Trump seated in the Oval Office, staring into the camera. Photo / TIME Magazine

Graham Sloan, the photographer who took the previous image, was not invited back for the latest picture, which was taken by Stephen Voss, who has worked with Time on a number of covers for over a decade.

When Trump was named Time’s person of the year in 2016, the magazine faced controversy when critics suggested the placement of the letter “M” behind his head was intended to mimic devil horns.

It denied the claim, noting the same issue had occurred on covers featuring both Republican and Democratic presidents in the past.

Trump, a former reality TV star, is famously image-conscious and in June replaced his official White House portrait with a less menacing version just months after the first was unveiled.

The original picture, published shortly before the Republican’s inauguration in January, showed him grim-faced and staring into the camera.

It drew comparisons with a mugshot taken of Trump after he surrendered to authorities in Georgia after being charged with racketeering in 2023.

The previous official portrait (right) had been compared to Mr Trump’s mugshot (left).

By contrast, the second cast Trump in a warmer light and softened his expression.

He also called for the removal of a painting in the Colorado State Capitol which he accused of being “purposefully distorted” by the British artist Sarah Boardman.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.