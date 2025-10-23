Trump said of the first picture: “They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.
“Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”
By contrast, the most recent portrait is eye-to-eye with the President, who appears to have strategically placed his hands over his neck.
Graham Sloan, the photographer who took the previous image, was not invited back for the latest picture, which was taken by Stephen Voss, who has worked with Time on a number of covers for over a decade.