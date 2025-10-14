Advertisement
TikTok influencer who made death threats against Reform UK party leader jailed for five years

Upmanyu Trivedi and Will Standring
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage. Photo / Maja Smiejkowska, Bloomberg via The Washington Post

A TikTok influencer who made death threats against Reform UK party leader Nigel Farage was sentenced to five years in jail by a London judge.

Fayez Khan, an Afghan national, was charged with threatening to kill Farage in videos he posted in October last year.

Farage said he was

