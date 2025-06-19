Advertisement
TikTok ban delayed again as Trump grants 90-day extension for US sale

AFP
The video clip-sharing platform TikTok claims to have more than two billion users worldwide. Photo / 123rf

President Donald Trump has given social media platform TikTok another 90 days to find a non-Chinese buyer or be banned in the United States.

“I’ve just signed the Executive Order extending the Deadline for the TikTok closing for 90 days (September 17, 2025),” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform

