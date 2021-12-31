Tiger fatally shot after biting arm of man near enclosure

Florida cop shoots and kills tiger that seized zoo cleaner's arm. Video / Collier County Sheriff's Office

Warning: Distressing content

A sheriff's deputy shot a Malayan tiger that grabbed the arm of a man who was either feeding or petting the animal at a zoo in southwest Florida, authorities said.

The entire incident was caught on a deputy's body camera, revealing the split-second decision made to shoot the animal as the man fought for his life.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office said the man, believed to be in his 20s, was seriously injured on Wednesday evening when he entered an unauthorised area near the tiger's enclosure at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens.

The man works for a third-party cleaning service contracted to clean restrooms and the gift shop, the sheriff's office said.

The zoo confirmed the 8-year-old tiger named Eko later died.

"Preliminary information indicates that the man was either petting or feeding the animal, both of which are unauthorised and dangerous activities," the sheriff's report said.

Investigators said they believe the tiger grabbed the man's arm after he breached a barrier fence and put his arm through the fence surrounding the enclosure.

The first deputy to arrive at the scene kicked the enclosure to try to get the tiger to release the man's arm from its mouth. "But the deputy was forced to shoot the animal," the report said.

Shocking video released by Collier County Sheriff's Office shows deputies responding to the scene, as the man's tortured cries can be heard.

When they get close, he begs them to take action.

The officers were confronted by a horrifying scene. Photo / Collier Country Sheriff's Office

"Oh my God, please help me!" he screams, as a zoo worker calls the tiger's name.

Police ask whether a tranquiliser is available as the man begs the police to "shoot it, shoot it".

The deputy then aims his gun at the animal and fires a shot at close range.

The man was taken to a hospital in nearby Fort Myers, officials said. His name was not released and his condition was not known.

According to the sheriff's office, the tiger retreated back into its enclosure after being shot. Deputies flew a drone inside and found the tiger was not responsive.

The zoo paid tribute to the animal on their Facebook page, writing: "It is a very sad day at Naples Zoo, we have lost our Malayan tiger, Eko.

"He was 8 years old and he came to Naples Zoo in December of 2019. He will be deeply missed and we sincerely appreciate the love and support of the community as we navigate this difficult time."

The zoo paid tribute to Eko online. Photo / Naples Zoo

The Malayan tiger is one of the smallest tiger species found throughout the southern and central Malay Peninsula and southern parts of Thailand, according to Malaysian Wildlife. It is the national symbol of Malaysia.

In 2016, a Malayan tiger attacked and killed a zookeeper at the Palm Beach Zoo. An autopsy found that Stacey Konwiser, 38, died of a fractured spine, a lacerated jugular and other neck injuries suffered when she was attacked by the 12-year-old tiger named Hati.

- Associated Press, additional reporting NZ Herald