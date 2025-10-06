After two days of walking, during which “firefighters cleared the path using yaks and horses to clear the snow”, the group returned to the rescue centre set up at the trailhead.

In the same valley, 350 other hikers had been rescued by Sunday evening, state broadcaster CCTV said.

But more than 200 others were still in high-altitude camps at that time.

FeiFei said she saw dozens of hikers along the way, some weakened by hunger or altitude, but none in critical condition.

Local authorities did not respond to AFP requests for information on the number of people still needing rescue.

In the mountains of neighbouring Qinghai province, a hiker died from hypothermia and altitude sickness, CCTV reported Monday.

More than 130 others were retrieved from the same region after hundreds of rescuers and two drones were deployed, it added.

Search efforts were ongoing to locate other hikers in the region, the report said, without specifying how many.

Outdoor enthusiasts have flocked to the country’s famous beauty spots in recent days, taking advantage of an eight-day national holiday, but many have been caught out by unexpected extreme conditions.

Over the border in Nepal and India, landslides and floods triggered by heavy downpours have killed more than 70 people, officials said, as rescue workers struggled to reach cut-off communities in remote mountainous terrain.

– Agence France-Presse