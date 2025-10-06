Advertisement
Tibet snowstorm kills hiker as hundreds rescued near Mt Everest

AFP
2 mins to read

A hiker died and hundreds were rescued after heavy snowfall on the Tibetan Plateau. Photo / FeiFei, AFP

A hiker has died and hundreds of others were rescued after sudden heavy snowfall on the Tibetan Plateau and near Mt Everest on the Chinese side, state media and hikers reported on Monday.

A young hiker nicknamed FeiFei, who was evacuated on Monday, told AFP she was on a multi-day

