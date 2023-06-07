Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Through ties to Saudis, golf deal promises benefits to Donald Trump

New York Times
By Eric Lipton
8 mins to read
LIV Golf brought three tournaments at courses belonging to the Trump family in 2023, another example of the close relationship between the former president and Saudi Arabia. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

LIV Golf brought three tournaments at courses belonging to the Trump family in 2023, another example of the close relationship between the former president and Saudi Arabia. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

The new alliance between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is the latest example of how the former president’s relationship with Saudi Arabia has yielded gains, and criticism, for both.

The surprising deal this week

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World