Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Three years after opening the door to a cannabis industry maelstrom, Thailand reverses course

By Joshua Yang
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Thailand, which decriminalised marijuana in 2022 - a first for the region - has reimposed restrictions on the drug. Photo / Supplied

Thailand, which decriminalised marijuana in 2022 - a first for the region - has reimposed restrictions on the drug. Photo / Supplied

Thailand, which decriminalised marijuana in 2022 - a first for the region - has reimposed restrictions on the drug.

Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin signed an order last week to bar sales of cannabis without a medical prescription.

“Cannabis will be classified as a narcotic in the future,” Thepsuthin

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World