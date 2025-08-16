The teenage victim in Sydney was allegedly stripped, beaten and recorded by three girls before her belongings were stolen. Photo / Getty Images

The teenage victim in Sydney was allegedly stripped, beaten and recorded by three girls before her belongings were stolen. Photo / Getty Images

Three teenage girls have been arrested for an alleged assault on another girl.

NSW Police allege the girls, all aged 13, stripped and beat a 14-year-old girl in Claymore in Sydney’s outer southwest on Friday night and recorded the incident.

Police allege the violence started about 7pm, when three 13-year-old girls approached the other girl at a bus stop before forcing her at knifepoint to the end of Longstaff Way, where she was “punched and kicked”.

“Police will allege in court the girl was then forced to strip before she was whipped with a phone cord while being recorded, before the three left with top, pants, shoes and mobile phone,” the police said in a statement Saturday.

“PolAir was called to assist in a search for those allegedly involved, with three girls arrested a short time later in Claymore, and their mobile phones seized.”