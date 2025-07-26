Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Three spectators killed in motor rally accident in France

By Sylvain Thizy and Marine Laouchez
AFP·
3 mins to read

A sign prohibiting access near the scene where spectators were killed after being hit by a car that veered off the road during an auto rally in Saint-Just, France. Photo / Sylvain Thizy, AFP

A sign prohibiting access near the scene where spectators were killed after being hit by a car that veered off the road during an auto rally in Saint-Just, France. Photo / Sylvain Thizy, AFP

Three spectators died in central France after a car driven by a 22-year-old woman racer veered off the road during an auto rally, authorities said.

The driver of the modified Peugeot 208 that hit the spectators and her 51-year-old woman co-driver were taken to hospital but their lives were not

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save