Three spectators killed in motor rally accident in France

A sign prohibiting access near the scene where spectators were killed after being hit by a car that veered off the road during an auto rally in Saint-Just, France. Photo / Sylvain Thizy, AFP

A sign prohibiting access near the scene where spectators were killed after being hit by a car that veered off the road during an auto rally in Saint-Just, France. Photo / Sylvain Thizy, AFP

Three spectators died in central France after a car driven by a 22-year-old woman racer veered off the road during an auto rally, authorities said.

The driver of the modified Peugeot 208 that hit the spectators and her 51-year-old woman co-driver were taken to hospital but their lives were not in danger, prosecutors said.

The accident occurred near the town of Ambert in central France around 11am on Saturday (local time).

Two men died at the scene and prosecutors later announced that a third man, airlifted to hospital, succumbed to his injuries.

The three killed were two brothers, aged 70 and 60, and a 44-year-old man, according to the public prosecutor’s office, which opened an investigation into involuntary manslaughter.