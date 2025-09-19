The officers' actions saved the lives of the mother and daughter at the scene, officials said. Photo / 123rf

The gunman who killed three police officers and injured two others yesterday while the officers were responding to a domestic violence call had been accused of stalking a former partner in the weeks before the shooting, officials said.

Matthew Ruth, 24, ambushed the officers when they arrived at a York County home where his ex-girlfriend’s mother reported that he was looking in with binoculars the night before, according to officials and court documents. Ruth was killed in the exchange of gunfire.

The officers who died were identified as Detective Sergeant Cody Becker, Detective Mark Baker and Detective Isaiah Emenheiser of the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

Officials released new information about the case today, saying it started as an “incident of domestic violence” and spiralled into a shooting.

Law enforcement officers had been trying to arrest Ruth on charges of stalking, loitering and trespassing when he opened fire with an AR-style rifle with a suppressor, York County District Attorney Tim Barker said at a news conference.