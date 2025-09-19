While officials are still investigating Ruth’s motives, one was clear, Barker said: “The hateful scourge of domestic violence – that is what brought us here”.
Barker stressed that the new details were early findings, based on reviews of ballistics, body-camera and dash camera video, and the location of the slain officers at the scene.
The officers’ actions saved the lives of the mother and daughter who lived at the home, Barker said.
“All actions by law enforcement were justified,” he said. “They weren’t only justified, they were necessary.”
Investigators later discovered that Ruth had fatally shot his ex-girlfriend’s dog, Barker said. The black lab’s body was found in the basement of the home.
Outside the house today, a pool of thick blood stained the road. Yellow police tape cordoned off a clearing in a nearby cornfield.
Pennsylvania State Police took over responding to emergency calls for Northern York County police, giving the department some reprieve after the shooting, authorities said. Local police will resume patrols tomorrow.
