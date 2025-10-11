There are multiple emergency services vehicles on the tarmac and a fire and rescue command bus at an entrance to the runway.
Flight data shows a privately owned, six-seat, single-engine Piper Cherokee Lance aircraft began to depart Shellharbour at 10am.
Flight tracking shows the plane veered to the left and crashed as it began to take off from the westward runway.
Aerial footage shows blackened tarmac consistent with the publicly available flight path data.
The flight data also shows the plane was destined for Bathurst, about 170km away, where the V8 Supercars are racing this weekend.
“Emergency services are currently on scene at a fatal aircraft crash in the state’s Lake Illawarra area,” a police spokesperson said.
“Officers from Lake Illawarra Police District have been informed that a light aircraft crashed at the scene shortly after takeoff.”
“Upon impacting with the ground, the aircraft caught on fire, which was extinguished by Fire and Rescue NSW.
“Three people are confirmed deceased. There are no reports of any other people being injured.”
A crime scene has been set up and the Australian Transport Safety Bureau has been notified.
“Further information will be supplied once it becomes available,” the police spokesperson said.
The Lake Illawarra Police District chief inspector is scheduled to provide more information this afternoon.
Local state MP Katelin McInerney labelled the news “devastating”.
“My thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved in the crash, as well as the dedicated first responders.”
More to come