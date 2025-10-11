Advertisement
Three people dead after light plane crash in Australia’s Shellharbour, Illawarra region

Blair Jackson
news.com.au·
2 mins to read

A plane crashed shortly after its scheduled departure in the Illawara region of New South Wales, Australia, according to publicly available flight tracker data. Photo / Flightradar24

Three people are dead after a light plane crashed at an airport in regional New South Wales, Australia, and burst into flames.

The crash happened at Shellharbour in the Illawarra region on Saturday about 10am.

Police have confirmed three people are dead.

Images from the scene show the destroyed aircraft

