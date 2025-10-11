A plane crashed shortly after its scheduled departure in the Illawara region of New South Wales, Australia, according to publicly available flight tracker data. Photo / Flightradar24

Three people dead after light plane crash in Australia’s Shellharbour, Illawarra region

Three people are dead after a light plane crashed at an airport in regional New South Wales, Australia, and burst into flames.

The crash happened at Shellharbour in the Illawarra region on Saturday about 10am.

Police have confirmed three people are dead.

Images from the scene show the destroyed aircraft in the middle of the runway, with police and firefighters surveying the scene.

Only the blue and white tail is visible, as the fuselage has been totally burnt.