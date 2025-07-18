Hazmat (hazardous materials) vehicles are seen at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Biscailuz Training Centre after the explosion that killed three people. Photo / AFP

Hazmat (hazardous materials) vehicles are seen at the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department's Biscailuz Training Centre after the explosion that killed three people. Photo / AFP

Three people have been killed in an explosion at a police training facility in Los Angeles.

The blast happened at Biscailuz Centre Academy Training at 7.25am local time (2.25am NZ), the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

The dead were three bomb squad officers, local media reported. The LAPD said it was not able to confirm any deaths or injuries.

The cause of the blast is under investigation. The Los Angeles Times reported that a bomb squad was moving explosives when the blast happened.

Pam Bondi, Donald Trump’s attorney general, said she had spoken to Bill Essayli, the US attorney for the Central District of California, about “what appears to be a horrific incident that killed at least three at a law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles”.