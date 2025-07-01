They have all been bailed pending further inquiries.

Lucy Letby was convicted of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six more. Handout Photo / Cheshire Constabulary via Getty Images

Following the arrests, Sir David Davis, the former Brexit secretary, who has called for Letby’s case to be retried, said: “I do hope that their medical and technical advice is better than it has been previously.

“Otherwise, they could end up blaming the wrong people again.”

Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes said: “In October 2023, following the lengthy trial and subsequent conviction of Lucy Letby, Cheshire Constabulary launched an investigation into corporate manslaughter at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

“This focuses on senior leadership and their decision-making to determine whether any criminality has taken place concerning the response to the increased levels of fatalities.

“In March 2025, the scope of the investigation widened to also include gross negligence manslaughter.

“This is a separate offence to corporate manslaughter and focuses on the grossly negligent action or inaction of individuals.”

‘Does not impact’ Letby convictions

Hughes said that the three people were arrested on Monday on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

He added: “It is important to note that this does not impact on the convictions of Lucy Letby for multiple offences of murder and attempted murder.”

Hughes said that the investigation into corporate manslaughter was continuing.

A separate investigation into the deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital between 2012 to 2016 is also ongoing.

The Women and Children's Building at the Countess of Chester Hospital pictured in 2023. Photo / Christopher Furlong, Getty Images

After Letby was sentenced to 15 life terms in prison, the Thirlwall inquiry was launched to discover how she was able to commit the crimes.

A number of experts have since challenged the way evidence was presented to the jury during her trial, and a panel of world-leading experts have reviewed the medical notes and concluded that there were no malicious acts.

Letby’s case is being considered by the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which looks into potential miscarriages of justice, although police and the Crown Prosecution Service insist she was fairly convicted. The CCRC is considering evidence that poor medical care and natural causes were the reasons for the babies’ deaths and collapses.

Mark McDonald, Letby’s barrister, said: “Yet another press release from the police at a very sensitive time when the CCRC are looking at the case of Lucy Letby. Despite this, the concerns many have raised will not go away, and we will continue to publicly discuss them.

“The reality is that 26 internationally renowned experts have looked at this case and the lead expert has concluded that no crime was committed, no babies were murdered. What is needed is a proper and full public inquiry into the failings of the neonatal and paediatric medical care unit at the Countess of Chester hospital.”

NHS ‘climate of fear’

In April, more than 400 healthcare workers, including about 200 nurses, called for a review of Letby’s case. They claimed her “unsafe” conviction had triggered a “climate of fear” in the NHS and that they had been “gagged” and prevented from speaking out on her behalf by their trusts.

In 2024, Letby lost two bids to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal – in May for seven murders and seven attempted murders, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl, of which she was convicted by a different jury at a retrial.