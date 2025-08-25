Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Three dead in Isle of Wight helicopter crash

By Samuel Montgomery, Albert Tait, and Neil Johnston
Daily Telegraph UK·
4 mins to read

Three people have died after a helicopter crashed during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight. Photo / Sky News

Three people have died after a helicopter crashed during a flying lesson on the Isle of Wight. Photo / Sky News

Three people have died after a helicopter being used for a flying lesson crashed in a field on the Isle of Wight.

One person was airlifted to hospital and is said to be in a serious condition after the aircraft crash-landed at 9.24am (8.24pm NZT) on Monday.

The crash

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save