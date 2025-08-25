Northumbria Helicopters, the aircraft’s operator, confirmed four people, including the pilot, had been on the flight.

Tracking of the helicopter’s flight suggests it left Sandown airport and reached an altitude of around 800 feet before a problem occurred. From that point, it was about 27 seconds before the aircraft hit the ground.

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that three people had died in the crash.

“At this time, we are unable to provide further information about the people involved as efforts continue to contact and support their families. We will not be commenting on the circumstances of the incident, but continue to work alongside the Air Accident Investigation Branch.”

A man who wished to remain anonymous said his partner was still shaken from being one of the first people on the scene. He said: “It wasn’t a pleasant thing for her to see. They had passed already.”

Isle of Wight East MP Joe Robertson told the BBC the whole community was in shock. “My heart goes out to the family members of those who lost their lives. It’s tragic – a bank holiday, on what should have been a fun occasion, up in the air on this beautiful day, has ended in tragedy.”

Civil Aviation Authority records state the aircraft is owned by Adventure 001 but operated by Northumbria Helicopters.

The Robinson R44 II was built in 2004 and had recorded 2198 hours of flight as of February. It was purchased by Adventure 001 in October 2021.

One person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition following the crash. Photo / Island Echo

A flyer posted online last week advertised flights over the Isle of Wight between last Thursday and Monday. It offered flights on the helicopter involved in the crash and another model of aircraft.

The helicopter involved in the crash has been pictured in advertisements on Adventure 001’s website for tactical flying lessons and 20 to 60-minute lessons, which can count as “the first step towards your private pilot’s licence”.

A spokesman for Shanklin town council said the authority was shocked to hear about the crash.

He told the BBC: “This bank holiday, as well as hosting the scooter rally on the island, has many organised events that run from Sandown airport.

“This is a tragic accident and the pilot deserves huge credit for bringing down the helicopter in a field away from any built-up areas. Our thoughts and prayers are with the individuals involved as well as their immediate families, not forgetting the quick action and professionalism of our emergency services.”

A spokesman for Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance said it had taken one patient to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Southampton. “Our thoughts are with them, and everyone involved in today’s incident.

A spokesman for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters from Newport, Ventnor and Shanklin were called to the crash.

A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) said it was ”deploying a team to commence an investigation”.

