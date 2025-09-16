Queensland Police believe an animal euthanasia drug was supplied so a man could end his life. Photo / QPS Media

Queensland Police believe an animal euthanasia drug was supplied so a man could end his life. Photo / QPS Media

Three people have been charged after Gold Coast police uncovered a business they suspect was supplying euthanasia drugs to “vulnerable people”.

An investigation into the death of a 43-year-old man has led the authorities to believe up to 20 deaths could be connected to a large-scale euthanasia operation, 9News reports.

The Hope Island man was supplied with pentobarbitone before his death on April 11 this year.

Queensland Police now believe the animal euthanasia drug was given to him by a 53-year-old Main Beach man.

The man has been connected to “End of Life Services”, a business that is suspected to have illegally provided several Queenslanders with life-ending drugs.