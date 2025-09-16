Detective Inspector Mark Mooney said the ongoing investigation into the incident involved multiple specialist departments.
He was emphatic about the danger the Main Beach man had presented to the community.
“The alleged offender is deliberately targeting vulnerable people, taking advantage of them in their most desperate moments.”
Mooney also confirmed police had identified a possible pattern of related crimes.
“So far, detectives are looking into numerous other deaths dating back to 2021 where it is alleged the defendant has had dealings with the deceased person,” he said.
“We believe this number could grow as the investigation continues.”
Two other people are facing charges in relation to the Hope Island death, an 81-year-old woman and an 80-year-old man.
All three are due to appear in court this month.
The state of Queensland implemented a voluntary assisted dying (VAD) scheme in 2023.
VAD has strict eligibility criteria and involves a protracted assessment process.
Mooney reiterated the importance of these safeguards in his statement and said they ensure “proper oversight, consent and protection for those involved”.
“Circumventing those processes undermines the protections in place and puts lives at risk,” he said.
He urged anyone with information to approach the police.
