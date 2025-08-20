Drier conditions are on the horizon. But so much rain has fallen that flooding is now on the cards.

“These rainfall accumulations over the next two to three days are going to have an impact, and it’s for that reason, that we’ve issued widespread flood watches across NSW,” said the Bureau of Meteorology’s Miriam Bradbury.

The cause of the never-ending soggy story is above average sea surface temperatures on the east coast.

A high pressure system is dragging that moisture-laden air towards the coast where it is interacting with a trough.

According to website Weatherzone, Sydney has received 262.8mm of rain so far this month which is triple its usual August precipitation.

During an average August, just shy of 80mm of rain falls on the CBD. It’s possible that level of rain could drench Sydney on Thursday and Friday alone.

Sky News Australia meteorologist Alison Osborne has said Sydney has already seen enough rainfall this month to make it its wettest August in 27 years.

In the past 24 hours, much of NSW has seen a drenching. Ballina, in the state’s north, has seen 67.2mm of rain since 9am on Wednesday, Port Macquarie 85.8mm and Sydney’s CBD 65mm.

And for the NSW coast, those conditions will continue on Thursday and into Friday.

During Thursday the heaviest rain will progressively focus its downfalls on the NSW coat from the Illawarra northwards. Photo / BOM

Month’s worth of rain possible in Sydney

In Sydney on Thursday, between 30-70mm of rain can be expected with a possible thunderstorm. Temperatures will top out at 18C in the city.

On Friday, the showers will ease with up to 10mm falling. It will be the same for Saturday followed by several drier days.

Newcastle could record up to 50mm on Thursday, Wollongong as high as 70mm, Port Macquarie 90mm, Grafton 70mm, Glenn Innes 35mm, and Byron Bay up to 60mm.

Rain can be expected along the south coast but it will be less intense with perhaps up to 20mm on Thursday.

Much of the moisture will be focused on the coast on Thursday with inland NSW seeing conditions ease.

Showers will tail off in Canberra with between 1-6mm falling on a 15C high day on Thursday.

Two men missing

Emergency services are searching for two men er a car crashed into a river in northern Sydney on Wednesday night.

They were called about 11.50pm to the Macdonald River, near Settlers Rd, St Albans, about 20km north of Wisemans Ferry, following reports a car had entered the river.

Officers attached to Hawkesbury Police Area Command found that a car had crashed into the river before one passenger exited the vehicle and reached the riverbank.

The man, in his 20s, was assessed by paramedics at the scene but did not require further treatment.

Police have been told two other men were in the car at the time and are yet to be accounted for.

The State Emergency Service (SES) and NSW Rural Fire Service have been involved in the search for the two men.

Flooding concerns

The BOM has warned that with all the moisture already saturating the ground, flooding is now a real possibility.

Minor to moderate flooding is possible along the mid north coast, Hunter and Nepean waterways from later on Thursday.

The Gwydir and Namoi rivers, in northern NSW, are at particular risk of major flooding.

Dark purple areas show accumulated rainfall on Thursday and Friday of more than 100mm. Photo / BOM.

Rain for Brisbane, Gold Coast

In Brisbane, between 7 and 40mm could come down on Thursday with up to 10mm on Friday but with a drier weekend expected. Temperatures of around 22C are forecast.

The Gold Coast will be harder hit with up to 60mm on Thursday and 20mm on Friday.

Toowoomba is looking at up to 25mm on Thursday but it will be drier further west in the state.

Bundaberg will see some showers, not as intense as further south, on Thursday.