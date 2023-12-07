Voyager 2023 media awards
Three climbers solve the ‘last great problem in the Himalayas’

11 minutes to read
New York Times
By John Branch

Scaling Mount Jannu’s north face without fixed ropes or oxygen was “the greatest climb ever,” one expert said, far more difficult than reaching the summit of Everest.

Three American climbers lay in the dark, sharing

