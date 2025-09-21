Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / World

Threatening broadcasters, Trump takes a page from the world’s autocrats

Analysis by
Damien Cave
New York Times·
8 mins to read

Aboard Air Force One last Friday, US President Donald Trump tells reporters that that the FCC should consider revoking the licences of broadcasters that criticise him. Those who live in China, India, Iran, Russia, Turkey and Venezuela are familiar with this scenario: Each is governed with various levels of authoritarianism; all have seen comedians, broadcasters, journalists and cartoonists squeezed towards silence. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Aboard Air Force One last Friday, US President Donald Trump tells reporters that that the FCC should consider revoking the licences of broadcasters that criticise him. Those who live in China, India, Iran, Russia, Turkey and Venezuela are familiar with this scenario: Each is governed with various levels of authoritarianism; all have seen comedians, broadcasters, journalists and cartoonists squeezed towards silence. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

A comedian steps onto the stage and makes a joke or barbed comment that offends a powerful leader. Or maybe it’s a cartoon or television programme that pushes buttons.

Regardless, the targets and their ilk accuse the creators and their bosses of violating moral standards and national virtues.

Then

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save