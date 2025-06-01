Advertisement
Thousands of Ukraine’s children vanished into Russia. This one made it back.

By Lizzie Johnson and Kostiantyn Khudov
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

Illia Matviienko, 12, shows one of his favourite Lego toys at home in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, on April 12. Photo / Oksana Parafeniuk / The Washington Post

The boy from Mariupol still wasn’t ready to walk to the bus stop alone, so just before 8am, he and his grandmother set off for school together. He reached for her hand, zipping her fingers in his own, and stole a sip of her coffee.

Illia Matviienko was almost 13

