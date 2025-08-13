AFP journalists saw residents and firefighters backed by helicopters frantically attempt to douse flames in scrubland and forests outside Patras, with thick smoke reducing visibility.

Officials evacuated 12 children from a Patras hospital, Vathrakogiannis said. Eighty elderly people were removed from a retirement home, and local media footage showed the roof of a nearby 17th-century monastery ablaze.

Other fronts were burning on the popular Ionian tourist islands of Zante and Cephalonia and the Aegean island of Chios, scarred by a huge wildfire in June that ravaged more than 4000ha.

Around 20 villages were evacuated in the western Achaia region yesterday, while the Greek coastguard said nearly 80 people were removed from Chios and near Patras.

Vathrakogiannis said 71 people had received medical care, mostly in the western town of Preveza and the Patras area.

After Greece requested four water bombers from the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism to bolster its resources, the main opposition PASOK Socialist Party questioned the conservative government’s preparedness for fires that strike every year.

“A fully reformed civil protection system with an emphasis on prevention is required,” PASOK said, identifying a poor co-ordination of forces and a lack of local emergency plans that made firefighting “extremely challenging”.

Spain

Wildfires dominated the news in Spain, where flames have threatened a world heritage Roman mining site in the northwestern region of Castile and Leon.

Regional authorities said almost 6000 people from 26 localities had been evacuated from their homes, while seven people had been admitted to hospital for burns, including four in critical condition.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said that Spain had asked the EU for help, including the deployment of two water-bombing planes.

He urged European partners to deploy the planes quickly given “weather forecasts” that could worsen the blazes, telling broadcaster Cadena Ser radio that Spain would also request firefighter deployments if necessary.

Bushy undergrowth and searing temperatures that have baked Spain for almost two weeks had created “the worst possible breeding ground for this situation”, said Castile and Leon’s civil protection head Irene Cortes.

A total of 199 wildfires have scorched nearly 98,784ha across Spain this year - more than double the area burned during the same period in 2024.

Portugal

Neighbouring Portugal deployed more than 2100 firefighters and 20 aircraft against five major blazes, with efforts focused on a fire in the central municipality of Trancoso that has raged since the weekend.

Strong gusts of wind had rekindled flames overnight and threatened nearby villages, where television images showed locals volunteering to help firefighters under a thick cloud of smoke.

“It’s scary ... but we are always ready to help each other,” a mask-wearing farmer told Sic Noticias television, holding a spade in his hand.

A separate fire in a mountainous zone of Arganil in central Portugal smothered several villages with smoke, prompting the evacuation of elderly residents in particular.

Balkans

Dozens of blazes stretched emergency services in the Balkans, where a severe drought and a prolonged heatwave have exacerbated the region’s traditional fire season.

An 80-year-old man died in Albania yesterday after he lost control of a fire he had started in his garden. The blaze quickly spread to neighbouring homes, injuring eight people.

Authorities have evacuated residents in parts of central and southern Albania, but easing weather conditions in neighbouring Montenegro helped firefighters protect homes.

The country mourned a soldier who died in a water truck overturn near the capital Podgorica yesterday, with the defence ministry speaking of a “heavy loss”.

Britain

Historically temperate Britain sweated through its fourth heatwave of the summer, with the previously unthinkable prospect of wildfires now a real threat.

A blaze in northern England’s North York Moors national park was declared a “major incident” today and covered around 5sq km, firefighters said.

-Agence France-Presse