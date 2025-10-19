Advertisement
‘This is how change happens’ - US protesters chant messages in ‘No Kings’ marches nationwide

Corina Knoll
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Demonstrators march down the streets of Manhattan during a No Kings Day protest today. Protesters gathered in major cities and small towns across the US, rallying against presidential actions that they see as authoritarian. Photo / Adam Gray, The New York Times

They were teachers and lawyers, military veterans and fired government employees.

Children and grandmothers, students and retirees.

Arriving in droves across the United States in major cities and small towns, they appeared in costumes, blared music, brandished signs, hoisted American flags and cheered at the honks of passing

