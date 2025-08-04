Advertisement
This gene tweak in mice offers clues to what set us apart from the Neanderthals, researchers say

By Carolyn Y. Johnson
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

An international team of researchers scrutinised a version of a gene, ubiquitous in humans today, that was not present in Neanderthals or Denisovans - the hominins that lived alongside our ancestors. Photo / Getty Images

Scientists have a new clue in the long quest to decipher what makes us uniquely human: tiny changes in brain chemistry that set us apart from our closest hominin cousins.

In a study published today in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, an international team of researchers scrutinised

